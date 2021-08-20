Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,387,699 shares of company stock worth $140,578,701. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.77. 33,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,103. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.