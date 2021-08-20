Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.