Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of VNDA opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

