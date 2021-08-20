VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. 17,965,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,546,148. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.10. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.