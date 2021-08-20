Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

