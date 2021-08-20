Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.02. The stock had a trading volume of 109,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,249. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.