Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.