Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Human Investing LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.0% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94.

