Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $$49.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,097,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

