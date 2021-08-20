Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

