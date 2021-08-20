Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Position Increased by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.69. 5,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $71.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

