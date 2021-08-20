Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $85.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

