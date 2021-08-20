Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Position Boosted by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.76. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,006. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $152.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.