Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Update

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 136,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,231. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $683.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of -1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $242,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 17,968 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 142.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 194.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

