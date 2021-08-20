Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock worth $1,898,434 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 452.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.