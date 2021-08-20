Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Down 8% Following Insider Selling

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price fell 8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80. 1,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 302,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Specifically, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,434 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vaxcyte by 126,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

