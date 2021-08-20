Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Avalon Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

TLH opened at $152.51 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $169.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.21.

