Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.