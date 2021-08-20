Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $752,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,759.96 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,898.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,594.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

