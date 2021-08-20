Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $34,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 15.0% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 5.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE SCL opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. Stepan has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

