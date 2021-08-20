Verasity Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.32 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 54.5% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $120.32 million and approximately $69.64 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00188297 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,086,971,683 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

