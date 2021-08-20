Vermilion Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,098 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,020 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 113,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $924.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

