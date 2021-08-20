Vermilion Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,098 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,020 call options.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 113,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $924.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.18.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.