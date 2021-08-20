Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

