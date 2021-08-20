Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

