Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.69, but opened at $66.01. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Victoria’s Secret shares last traded at $66.91, with a volume of 82,956 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VSCO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

