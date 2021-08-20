VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00848902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048887 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002170 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

