Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $710.86 million, a P/E ratio of -219.50 and a beta of 3.67.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

