Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Plans — Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 260,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,298. The stock has a market cap of $766.68 million and a PE ratio of 29.93. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 27,543.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vinci Partners Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

