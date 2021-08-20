Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stake Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,444 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPCE. lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

NYSE SPCE opened at $24.25 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

