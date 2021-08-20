Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $267.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $249.00 to $267.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $451.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.69. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.