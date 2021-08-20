Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.66

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 1899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VPG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (NYSE:VPG)
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.
