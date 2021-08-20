Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.66

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 1899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VPG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

