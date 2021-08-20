Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of VSTO opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

