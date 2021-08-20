VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.99. 17,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 860,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Specifically, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.