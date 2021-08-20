Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 120.90 ($1.58) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.79. The stock has a market cap of £33.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

