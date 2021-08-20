Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.42 ($2.28).
Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th.
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 120.90 ($1.58) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.79. The stock has a market cap of £33.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
