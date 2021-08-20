Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $513.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 511 ($6.68), with a volume of 225280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.50 ($6.50).

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAN shares. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 454.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.