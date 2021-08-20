Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 238.89 Average PT from Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 238.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOLV.B shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price target on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price target on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

