Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading Down 3.1%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 44,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,557,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,945,888 shares of company stock worth $85,052,850 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

