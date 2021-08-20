Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ WAFU opened at $5.73 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

