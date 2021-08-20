Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $86,736,232.56 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40.
- On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $214,365,992.45.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82.
- On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84.
- On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $142,357,456.80.
- On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44.
- On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,417,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
