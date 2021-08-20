Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $86,736,232.56 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55.

On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44.

On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,417,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

