Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.00. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $151.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $423.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,034,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

