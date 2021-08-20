Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.00. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.
NYSE WMT traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $151.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $423.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,034,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
