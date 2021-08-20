Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $150.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.01. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,783,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock worth $3,602,034,675. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.