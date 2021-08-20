Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.50.

WMT stock opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $420.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,234,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock worth $3,602,034,675 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

