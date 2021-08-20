Waltonchain One Day Volume Reaches $19.51 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $72.64 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.05 or 0.06679395 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00140369 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,312,958 coins and its circulating supply is 77,591,926 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

