WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,510.00 ($19,650.00).
About WAM Global
