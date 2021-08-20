WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,510.00 ($19,650.00).

About WAM Global

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

