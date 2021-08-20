WAX Market Cap Achieves $310.33 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $310.33 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001153 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00067075 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,774,633,555 coins and its circulating supply is 1,706,654,772 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

