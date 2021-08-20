WazirX (WRX) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $478.01 million and $55.25 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00138505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00148808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,128.10 or 0.99992205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.39 or 0.00924830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.00706471 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

