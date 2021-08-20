WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.56

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €5.56 ($6.54) and last traded at €5.46 ($6.42), with a volume of 5119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.52 ($6.49).

The stock has a market cap of $738.74 million and a PE ratio of 42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

