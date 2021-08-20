We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $105.44 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

