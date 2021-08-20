We Are One Seven LLC Grows Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,586,000 after purchasing an additional 161,487 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 132,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after buying an additional 510,474 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 316,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57.

