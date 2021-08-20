We Are One Seven LLC Has $202,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 211,295 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after acquiring an additional 171,598 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

SEDG opened at $262.30 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.